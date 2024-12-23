Public holidays schedule for 2025 announced in Pakistan [Read Notification]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday issued a schedule of public and optional holidays for 2025.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard, stating that 11 public holidays will be observed across Pakistan in the upcoming year.

The first holiday will be observed on February 5 on account of Kashmir Day while next holiday will be on March 23, marking Pakistan Day.

There will three holidays for Eidul Fitr in March-April while next holiday will fall on May 1 on account of Labour Day. For 2025, a public holiday has also been announced on May 28, marking the Youm-e-Takbeer. Following is the complete notification for holidays in 2025:

Meanwhile, all commercial banks will remain closed in Pakistan on December 25, 2024 Wednesday, on account of Quaid Day and for Christmas festivities, the central bank said.

In a statement, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) notified the bank holiday on Wednesday, 25 December 2024.

“SBP will remain closed on December 25, 2024 (Wednesday) being a public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the circular reads.

It said all commercial banks in the country will also remain closed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed on December 25 for public holiday.

The nation will observe December 25 to honor the birth anniversary of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, alongside Christmas celebrations. The cabinet division’s circular for this year marks December 25 as a public holiday.