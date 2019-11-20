PM Imran emphasises on creating tax culture to boost human development

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that running a country without paying taxes might be possible in fairy tales but not in real life.

Addressing a ceremony related to distributing sales and income tax refund cheques among prominent exporters in the federal capital, the premier said that Pakistan’s human development index was going down as the government does not have investment to spend on human resources.

“We are making efforts in creating tax culture,” he said while appreciating FBR Chairman Shabbar Zadi to boost the tax collection.

He further said that the government was employing all its efforts in supporting and promoting the business community especially promoting industrialization.

Urging the businessmen, Khan said that Pakistan would not be able to compete in the world until business and trader’s community does not acknowledge the tax culture by paying taxes.

Calling an end to smuggling, the premier said: “Our industry never gets the chance to grow as everything enters the country from outside through smuggling”.

He said that for the first time in four years, the current account deficit turned into a surplus.

He added that a depreciating economy and no foreign exchange reserves become a bane for economic growth.