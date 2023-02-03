Search

Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly's beauty and talent

Web Desk 12:43 AM | 3 Feb, 2023
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has quickly become a renowned star both nationally and internationally.

Her mesmerizing performances in films like Khel Khel Main have captivated the hearts of her millions of devoted fans. Her international debut film "What's Love Got To Do With It?" is finally about to be seen by her international fans. The film is set to premiere globally soon.

Recently, veteran Indian director Shekhar Kapur praised her for her role in the film, What’s Love Got to Do with It? In an interview with UAE-based journalist Sadiq Saleem, he admired the actress’ eyes. “Sajal's eyes have innocence and depth in them. She’s obviously very beautiful,” he said. “Whenever she comes on screen, we hear and see her.”

Apart from her beauty, he spoke highly of her performance and what impressed him the most. “Her performance has pain and strength. I said to her, ‘One of the things we want from you is don’t portray yourself as weak – show yourself strong. You are gentle and you are shy, so show that you have the strength and if you watch the film you will easily find that.”

He reminisced about the awe that everyone on the sets experienced when they met Sajal Aly. He soon realized that the Pakistani actress was so much more than just a beautiful face. Kapur praised Sajal's talent, noting that her audition tapes truly stood out.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sadiq Saleem (@sadiqidas)

He praised her unique blend of innocence and maturity that gave her performances added depth and complexity. Kapur believes that Sajal's natural acting abilities and her ability to bring a range of emotions to the character make her an impressive performer. He expressed that he is looking forward to seeing more of her work in the future. In the movie, Sajal is portrayed as a gentle and shy Pakistani bride, who is married to a wealthy Muslim foreigner.

However, her gentle and shy nature should not be mistaken for weakness. He encourages her to portray her character with strength and resilience, which she has managed to do remarkably well. The director’s words are a testament to the actress’ immense talent and skill. Aly has truly managed to capture hearts with her stunning portrayal, making her a star in the eyes of millions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a romantic comedy-drama starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza and Alice Orr-Ewing. It includes a cameo by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It is scheduled to release in Australia on January 26 and in UK cinemas on January 27.

