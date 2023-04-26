'Left Right': Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to release another song together

The 'Pasoori' singers team up with Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu to create a fusion of classical and pop music
The music industry is always evolving, with new trends and sounds emerging every year. In recent times, a unique genre has taken the world by storm, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Pasoori fever has been sweeping the world, and now, four music icons have joined forces to create another masterpiece.
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, two Coke Studio stars, have teamed up with Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu to create a fusion of classical and pop music. Their new song, titled Left Right, is set to release on Friday, April 28, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear it.
The singers took to Instagram to share the first poster for the song, and it is an instant hit among their followers. The poster is a burnt old blurry photograph that features the four legends dressed in a 70s theme, holding musical instruments that they're supposedly playing in the song. Gill, in a banarsi saree, sits elegantly in the left corner while Maanu and Siddiqui stare right into the camera holding a harmonium and a baby sitar.
The four artists also uploaded dramatic solo shots from their music videos, which have only increased the hype among fans. With loose printed shirts, pyjamas, huge glass-less spectacles from your grandfather's time, and khaki hats, the whole vibe transports you into a different time zone altogether.
Siddiqui was the producer for Gill and Sethi's global hit Pasoori, but that wasn't where their collaboration ended. Sethi also worked with the Go maker for his last single Ghazab Kiya. With their previous collaborations being massive hits, it's no surprise that fans are excited to see what Left Right has in store for them.
The music industry is always looking for new sounds and new collaborations and Left Right promises to deliver just that. With four music icons joining forces, fans can expect a fusion of classical and pop music that will take them on a musical journey like no other.
The music video for Left Right is set to release on Friday, April 28, and fans can pre-save the song on various platforms. With Pasoori fever still going strong, Left Right promises to take the world by storm and transport listeners to a different time zone.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
