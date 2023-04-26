Search

'Left Right': Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to release another song together

The 'Pasoori' singers team up with Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu to create a fusion of classical and pop music

Maheen Khawaja 04:48 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
'Left Right': Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to release another song together
Source: Ali Sethi (Instagram)

The music industry is always evolving, with new trends and sounds emerging every year. In recent times, a unique genre has taken the world by storm, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Pasoori fever has been sweeping the world, and now, four music icons have joined forces to create another masterpiece.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, two Coke Studio stars, have teamed up with Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu to create a fusion of classical and pop music. Their new song, titled Left Right, is set to release on Friday, April 28, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear it.

The singers took to Instagram to share the first poster for the song, and it is an instant hit among their followers. The poster is a burnt old blurry photograph that features the four legends dressed in a 70s theme, holding musical instruments that they're supposedly playing in the song. Gill, in a banarsi saree, sits elegantly in the left corner while Maanu and Siddiqui stare right into the camera holding a harmonium and a baby sitar.

The four artists also uploaded dramatic solo shots from their music videos, which have only increased the hype among fans. With loose printed shirts, pyjamas, huge glass-less spectacles from your grandfather's time, and khaki hats, the whole vibe transports you into a different time zone altogether.

Siddiqui was the producer for Gill and Sethi's global hit Pasoori, but that wasn't where their collaboration ended. Sethi also worked with the Go maker for his last single Ghazab Kiya. With their previous collaborations being massive hits, it's no surprise that fans are excited to see what Left Right has in store for them.

The music industry is always looking for new sounds and new collaborations and Left Right promises to deliver just that. With four music icons joining forces, fans can expect a fusion of classical and pop music that will take them on a musical journey like no other.

The music video for Left Right is set to release on Friday, April 28, and fans can pre-save the song on various platforms. With Pasoori fever still going strong, Left Right promises to take the world by storm and transport listeners to a different time zone.

