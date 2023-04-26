Pakistani teen steals the show at international art festival

A 13-year-old Pakistani student, Baguer Dawaer, recently showcased his musical talent on a global stage.

His piano solo, 'The Detective', wowed audiences at the first-ever 100 Sister Schools Initiative Online Art Festival, held by the Gansu Provincial People Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Gansu Provincial Education Department in China.

Dawaer represented the China-Pak Educational Cultural Institute, Pakistan, and was shortlisted for the festival's Light of Hope unit. He was born into a unique family, with a Chinese mother and a Pakistani father, and has been studying and living in Islamabad. While developing an interest in art, Baguer also aspires to learn STEM disciplines and attend internationally renowned high schools and universities.

The online art festival was a celebration of global artistic diversity, featuring almost 300 pieces of music and dance works from over 100 schools in 21 countries and regions. The performers showcased their mastery of Chinese musical instruments and dances such as Clapper, as well as their unique artistic forms from their respective countries.

The festival was divided into five units, each presenting different themes and styles. The New Year unit, for example, garnered over 100,000 views and featured diverse cultural performances from around the world. The Light of Hope unit, which featured Baguer's performance, showcased works that promote positivity and hope in the face of adversity.

Alongside the online festival, an art exhibition was opened in Gansu earlier this month. Since the implementation of the 100 Sister Schools Initiative in 2019, 50 primary and secondary schools from countries along the “Belt and Road” have established friendly relations with 19 primary and secondary schools in Gansu Province. The initiative has facilitated various activities, such as faculty and student exchanges and art performances, offering young people opportunities to communicate with peers from other countries.

Baguer's success is a testament to the power of cultural exchange and international collaboration. The festival not only celebrates the diversity of global cultures but also provides a platform for young talents like Baguer to showcase their skills and connect with peers from around the world.