Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist who played Pakistan's national anthem (VIDEO)

Pakistani former pop star Fakhar-e-Alam has carved a niche for himself owing to his larger than life persona.

The 45-year-old has proved to be a torchbearer for future artists and this time around, he makes his way to the headlines as he is on a quest for a talented musician.

Turning to his Facebook handle, Fakhar-e-Alam posted a video of a man playing Pakistan's national anthem and requested the followers to share his whereabouts.

"Anyone here knows where this guy is, his contact details...I will pay for his trip, talent fee and want to record a track with him & make a music video in Pakistan with him.....he just won me over.....", he wrote.

Further, he wished to collaborate with the talented musician to make a music video in Pakistan.

The netizens were quick to help the actor out as they pointed out the musician's Instagram handle.

While it is not confirmed, the man in the aforementioned video is Jonte Samuel who performs songs from different places. He is super talented and plays the saxophone.

On the work front, Fakhre Alam partnered up with the ISPR for the "first-ever military reality show." The show 60 Hours to Glory is aired on Hum TV and PTV.