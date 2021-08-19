Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist who played Pakistan's national anthem (VIDEO)
Share
Pakistani former pop star Fakhar-e-Alam has carved a niche for himself owing to his larger than life persona.
The 45-year-old has proved to be a torchbearer for future artists and this time around, he makes his way to the headlines as he is on a quest for a talented musician.
Turning to his Facebook handle, Fakhar-e-Alam posted a video of a man playing Pakistan's national anthem and requested the followers to share his whereabouts.
"Anyone here knows where this guy is, his contact details...I will pay for his trip, talent fee and want to record a track with him & make a music video in Pakistan with him.....he just won me over.....", he wrote.
Further, he wished to collaborate with the talented musician to make a music video in Pakistan.
The netizens were quick to help the actor out as they pointed out the musician's Instagram handle.
While it is not confirmed, the man in the aforementioned video is Jonte Samuel who performs songs from different places. He is super talented and plays the saxophone.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Fakhre Alam partnered up with the ISPR for the "first-ever military reality show." The show 60 Hours to Glory is aired on Hum TV and PTV.
Fakhr-e-Alam becomes first celebrity to get UAE ... 12:43 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
DUBAI – Pakistani pop star and host Fakhr-e-Alam has become the first man from the South Asian country to receive ...
- Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist who played ...04:01 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Three feared dead in blast at Ashura procession03:24 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
-
- Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with $235mn to upgrade ...02:28 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- 4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Swat, adjourning areas01:48 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
-
- Netizens point out striking resemblance between the last scene of ...11:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Sarwat Gillani addresses the backlash on her PDA-packed pictures08:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021