Fakhr-e-Alam becomes first celebrity to get UAE Golden Visa

DUBAI – Pakistani pop star and host Fakhr-e-Alam has become the first man from the South Asian country to receive the UAE 10-year Golden Visa.

According to the report of Khaleej Times, the 45-year-old, who is a UAE resident for more than 1.5 decades, was granted the coveted visa by UAE authorities on Sunday.

Alam, who holds the record of the first and only Pakistani to successfully circle the world in a single-engine aircraft, added another feather to the cap as he bestowed with Golden Visa that enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE's mainland.

Thank you @khaleejtimes and thank you UAE. I am honored and humbled. Thank you for recognizing my body of work and for honoring me with this coveted GOLDEN VISA. I promise to make both UAE & Pakistan proud in whatever I do in life big or small. I will use a video message later. https://t.co/pkM5DYTpMh — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) June 27, 2021

The multi-talented Alam, who is also a cultural ambassador to the Gulf state, while speaking with UAE's longest-running English daily newspaper said, ‘I am very honoured and extremely grateful to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for recognising my work and granting me the Golden Visa.\

Alam also added that he is excited and motivated about doing greater things from Dubai in the coming days. Dubai inspires you, and the leaders provide its residents with a great platform to attain global reach, he said.

Sharing his experience of the past few years, he said UAE has been extremely kind to me as this country embraced people from all walks of life, especially those from South Asia.

He also termed the Golden Visa crucial for artists as they can now make long-term plans in the Gulf state. ‘The 10-year validity on the visa gives residents the opportunity to completely change their perspective and look at making the UAE their home. They don’t have to worry about a visa change every three years,’ he added.

Last year in November, the United Arab Emirates announced granting golden visas for a 10-year residency for those who meet the eligibility criteria.