UAE widens 10-year 'golden' visa scheme: Here’s all you need to know

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates on Sunday announced granting “golden” visas for a 10-year residency for those who meet the eligibility criteria.

The eligible includes PHD scholars, medical doctors, computer experts, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers.

Professional in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology can also apply for the newly announced scheme.

Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum tweets the announcement, he writes the program was announced so that talent remains in the UAE and continues “with us in the process of development and achievements,”

Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

High school students living in the United Arab Emirates who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher can also apply for it. Families of top students will also be eligible to obtain the golden visa.

Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

After first announcing a long-term visa plan in 2018, the UAE in 2019 started granting 5 and 10-year renewable visas to certain foreign investors, entrepreneurs, chief executives, scientists and outstanding students.

UAE being an oil and gas producer, the economy has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic amid low oil prices, prompting many residents to leave.