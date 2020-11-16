UAE widens 10-year 'golden' visa scheme: Here’s all you need to know
Web Desk
09:57 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
UAE widens 10-year 'golden' visa scheme: Here’s all you need to know
Share

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates on Sunday announced granting “golden” visas for a 10-year residency for those who meet the eligibility criteria.

The eligible includes PHD scholars, medical doctors, computer experts, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers.

Professional in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology can also apply for the newly announced scheme.

Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum tweets the announcement, he writes the program was announced so that talent remains in the UAE and continues “with us in the process of development and achievements,”

High school students living in the United Arab Emirates who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher can also apply for it. Families of top students will also be eligible to obtain the golden visa.

After first announcing a long-term visa plan in 2018, the UAE in 2019 started granting 5 and 10-year renewable visas to certain foreign investors, entrepreneurs, chief executives, scientists and outstanding students.

UAE being an oil and gas producer, the economy has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic amid low oil prices, prompting many residents to leave.

More From This Category
UAE widens 10-year 'golden' visa scheme: Here’s ...
09:57 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
Saudi-based publisher introduces Punjabi ...
08:41 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
UAE readers seek out books that focus  on the ...
02:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
SIBF 2020: Love has an expiry date, says ...
11:04 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Books on easy cook huge attraction at SIBF 2020
11:00 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Nigeria set to receive JF-17 fighters from ...
03:36 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares nostalgic picture with parents from 1976
12:28 PM | 15 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr