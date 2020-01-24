India again rejects US President’s offer to mediate on Kashmir issue

NEW DELHI - India has once again rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir issue.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said there is no role for any third party in this matter, adding that it had to be bilaterally resolved with Pakistan.

The US President recently said in Davos that he is watching developments between India and Pakistan in relation to Kashmir very closely and had again offered his help to resolve the issue.

He said that he would talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing issue in occupied Kashmir.

"What’s going on between Pakistan and India … if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely and it's an honour to be here with my friend," he said.