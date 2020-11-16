Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tests positive for Covid-19
10:28 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tests positive for Covid-19
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been infected with coronavirus and has quarantined himself.

In a statement, Shah said he began experiencing symptoms after Friday prayers and decided to get tested. On the advice of my doctors, I have gone into isolation.

I have a slight fever but I am feeling better overall," he added.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

