Man arrested for allegedly raping, killing 7-year-old in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – A man was detained for allegedly kidnapping and killing a minor girl who lives near Baghbanpura, Lahore.
Lahore police on Sunday arrested a man who abducted 7-year-old girl to rape her.
According to the police officials, they need to wait for the post-mortem report to reveal the situation. Superintendent of police Cantt, Saad Aziz, said the suspect is married and a neighbour of the slain girl. A case of kidnapping was listed the same day the seven-year-old went missing, the arrested suspect is being interrogated Aziz added.
As per the sources, the suspect killed the minor girl to hide his identity.
Earlier, Punjab CM Buzdar took notice of the incident, directing Lahore's CCPO Umar Sheikh to report on the alleged rape and murder.
Expressing regret over the incident, Buzdar expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected family. Justice will be provided at all costs, he assured them. Those behind the tragic incident should be brought to book immediately, the chief minister said.
- Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tests positive for Covid-1910:28 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Man arrested for allegedly raping, killing 7-year-old in Lahore10:21 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- UAE widens 10-year 'golden' visa scheme: Here’s all you need to know09:57 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:10 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan—16 November 202009:01 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish ...04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020