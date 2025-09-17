Arshad Nadeem qualifies for Javelin Final at World Athletics Championships 2025

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem has secured his place in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

Nadeem qualified with a superb 85.28m throw on his third and final attempt, after earlier throws of 76.99m and 74.17m. He will now compete in the medal round on Thursday.

From his group, Anderson Peters (85.96m) and Julius Yego (89.53m) advanced alongside him, while Curtis Thompson secured qualification with 84.72m after an opening 77.97m.

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra cleared the 84.50m mark on his first attempt with 84.85m, later improving to 86.56m. Ranked world No. 2, Chopra is among the top contenders, with a personal best of 90.23m set earlier this year at the Doha Diamond League.

Germany’s world No. 1 Julian Weber recovered from a poor start to throw 87.21m, while Poland’s Dawid Wegner qualified with a personal best of 85.67m.