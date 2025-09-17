Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 17 September 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:05 am | Sep 17, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, while showing mixed movement against other major foreign currencies, according to the latest exchange rates issued by the currency market.

Greenback was being traded at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs282.65 for selling, showing no significant fluctuation. Euro, however, stood higher at Rs332.50 (buying) and Rs336.50 (selling), while the British pound was quoted at Rs384.50 and Rs389.50, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was recorded at Rs77.15 (buying) and Rs78.15 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.40 and Rs76.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.25 282.65
Euro EUR 332.50 336.50
British Pound GBP 384.50 389.50
UAE Dirham AED 77.15 78.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.40 76.40
Australian Dollar AUD 187.00 192.00
Bahraini Dinar BHD 749.30 756.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.00 208.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.90 44.30
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.00 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.90 925.90
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 733.90 741.40
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.50 223.50
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
 
