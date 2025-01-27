Ban imposed on sale of baby formula milk without prescription

KARACHI – The Sindh Assembly has imposed a ban on sale of baby formula milk without a prescription from a doctor across the province.

The sale has been regulated by enacting the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Act.

It is now mandatory for all medical stores to sell the baby formula only with a prescription from a doctor. People who will violate the law will face a fine of up to Rs500,000 or potential six-month imprisonment.

Under the new law, if any doctor prescribes artificial milk, they will face a fine of Rs500,000 and a six-month jail sentence.

Furthermore, hospitals have been banned from displaying any promotional material for artificial milk, the law said, adding that strict action will be taken on violation.

The formula milk can only be given to newborns in hospital if there is any emergency situation. The use will be for a limited time period.

Experts are of the view that artificial milk does not provide the same immune benefits as breast milk, adding that formula milk could make newborns vulnerable to various diseases.

The new law in Sindh bans pediatricians from prescribing artificial milk, promoting the breastfeeding as the preferred and healthiest option for newborn babies.