SBP slashes policy rate by 100 bps to 12%

Sbp Announces Holiday On Jan 1

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to cut the policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent, effective from January 28, 2025.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Monetary Policy Committee, the central bank announced in a press release.

The Committee noted that inflation continued to trend downward in line with expectations, reaching 4.1 percent year-on-year basis in December. This trend is driven by moderate domestic demand conditions and supportive supply-side dynamics, amidst favorable base effect.

Inflation is expected to come down further in January before inching up in the subsequent months. The Committee also noted that core inflation, while continuing to ease, is still at an elevated level.

At the same time, high frequency indicators continued to show gradual improvement in economic activity.

The MPC assessed that the impact of the significant reduction by 1,000 bps in the policy rate since June 2024 will continue to unfold and further support economic activity.

The Committee noted real GDP growth in Q1-FY25 turned out slightly lower than the MPC’s earlier expectations, adding that the current account remained in surplus in December 2024, though the SBP’s FX reserves declined amidst low financial inflows and high debt repayments.

“Third, despite a substantial increase in December, tax revenues remained below target in H1-FY25. Fourth, global oil prices have exhibited heightened volatility over the past few weeks. And lastly, the global economic policy environment has become more uncertain, prompting central banks to adopt a cautious approach.”

Considering these developments and evolving risks, the Committee viewed that a cautious monetary policy stance is needed to ensure price stability, which is essential for sustainable economic growth.

In this regard, the MPC assessed that the real policy rate needs to remain adequately positive on a forward-looking basis to stabilize inflation in the target range of 5 – 7 percent.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 291.5 294.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 177.25 179.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupe INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.14 62.74
New Zealand NZD 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

