Sections of Motorway M2, M3, and M4 closed amid heavy fog; Check latest update here

LAHORE – The morning fog continues to affect traffic on national highways and motorways in Punjab and KP, as winter sets in.

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) issued a travel advisory for road users to avoid unnecessary travel. It said the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, and Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana remain closed for all kinds of traffic.

NHMP spokesperson further said Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakeem to Faisalabad and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Rohri have also closed.

احتیاط کریں: ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے!

مقام: ایم-2، نزد ایم-3 جنکشن (کلومیٹر 15) بجانب جنوب۔

وجہ: دھند کے باعث حد نگاہ محدود ہے۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 29, 2023

احتیاط کریں: سڑک بند ہے!

مقام: ایم-2، کوٹ مومن (کلومیٹر 162) تا ٹھوکر نیاز بیگ (کلومیٹر 00)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 29, 2023

The Motorway police appealed to drivers to use alternate routes for travelling and urged commuters to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

NHMP spox also said before starting the journey, the police helpline of 130 can be contacted for information about the fog condition.