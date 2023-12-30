What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from Jan 1 2024?

ISLAMABAD – The government is set to announce new petrol prices for the first half of January 2024 but there is not much room for further reduction in petrol prices.
Reports in local media said surge in global crude rates hampered the chances of any further reduction in fuel prices. It said prices of petrol and kerosene oil are likely to go down by only Rs1 per litre from January 1, 2024.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and light diesel may witness an increase by upto Rs2 per litre. Currently, the government is charging Rs60 per litre petroleum levy on POLs.
It was reported that attacks on oil vessel in Red Sea could further delay the supply of fuel and with the additional costs, it would further increase pressure on oil rates.
Amid the high fuel prices, the country witnessed 16 percent decline in sale of petroleum products in FY2023.
In the last fortnight review on Dec 15, the interim government slashed petrol prices.
For the last month of 2023, the petrol price in Pakistan stands at Rs267.34 per litre. Hi Octane is being sold at Rs311.88 per litre.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.