Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check today's forecast for twin cities

Web Desk
11:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday issued a weather forecast predicting cold and dry weather across most parts of the country including federal capital Islamabad for the next 24 hours.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said  shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Saturday, there is no chance of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

During the day, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit in single digit during the night time.

Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 3-4km/h. 

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 230 which is not Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Monday Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy weather in upper parts with chances of light rain (light snow over mountains) in Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan. 

PMD said dense fog, and smog will persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.

Lahore weather update: Check latest forecast for Punjab capital

Web Desk

Pakistan

01:12 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Honda CG 125, 125s Gold Edition price update in Pakistan Jan 2024

12:52 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP this ...

10:12 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Sections of Motorway M2, M3, and M4 closed amid heavy fog; Check ...

06:12 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Check draw results for govt Hajj scheme

01:04 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupees today - AED to PKR – 28 Dec 2023

12:40 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Cold wave grips twin cities, ...

01:48 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar shares new sizzling pictures from 'Baths of Queen'

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 30 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525

