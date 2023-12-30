Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check today's forecast for twin cities

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday issued a weather forecast predicting cold and dry weather across most parts of the country including federal capital Islamabad for the next 24 hours.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Saturday, there is no chance of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

During the day, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit in single digit during the night time.

Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 3-4km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 230 which is not Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Monday Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy weather in upper parts with chances of light rain (light snow over mountains) in Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan.

PMD said dense fog, and smog will persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.