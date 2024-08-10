PM Shehbaz to host luncheon for Arshad Nadeem

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reportedly host luncheon for Olympic gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem on Sunday.

According to sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a ceremony to honour Arshad Nadeem will be held at the ruling party's Model Town Secretariat.

Arshad Nadeem's family, federal ministers and PM Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan will attend the luncheon.

Arshad Nadeem will return to Pakistan around midnight on Saturday night after creating history at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday directed that one of the country’s highest civilian honors be awarded to javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics with an impressive throw of 92.97 meters earlier this week.

Nadeem, who comes from a humble background in a rural area of Khanewal, central Pakistan, made history by ending the nation’s 32-year Olympic medal drought while also setting a new Olympic record.

Though he was expected to face stiff competition from other athletes, particularly India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem put immense pressure on his rivals with his record-breaking throw on his second attempt.

On Friday, Nadeem proudly stood on the winners’ podium in Champions Park near the Eiffel Tower, with Pakistan’s flag flying high and the national anthem playing in the background.

