PM Shehbaz to host luncheon for Arshad Nadeem

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reportedly host luncheon for Olympic gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem on Sunday.
According to sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a ceremony to honour Arshad Nadeem will be held at the ruling party's Model Town Secretariat.
Arshad Nadeem's family, federal ministers and PM Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan will attend the luncheon.
Arshad Nadeem will return to Pakistan around midnight on Saturday night after creating history at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday directed that one of the country’s highest civilian honors be awarded to javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics with an impressive throw of 92.97 meters earlier this week.
Nadeem, who comes from a humble background in a rural area of Khanewal, central Pakistan, made history by ending the nation’s 32-year Olympic medal drought while also setting a new Olympic record.
Though he was expected to face stiff competition from other athletes, particularly India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem put immense pressure on his rivals with his record-breaking throw on his second attempt.
On Friday, Nadeem proudly stood on the winners’ podium in Champions Park near the Eiffel Tower, with Pakistan’s flag flying high and the national anthem playing in the background.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
