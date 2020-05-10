Sindh CM summons traders for negotiation over coronavirus lockdown today
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has summoned traders for negotiations on opening businesses amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown imposed to contain the further spread of the deadly infection today (Sunday).
According to media reports, the traders have dispatched a list to the commissioner, demanding to open all the markets.
Earlier, Sindh government had decided to ease the lockdown from May 11 and the chief minister had announced opening of limited number businesses in the province with certain SOPs.
However, in his late night statement, the Sindh CM hinted to further tighten the lockdown across the province which puzzled the traders community.
