Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 1,024 recoveries
Web Desk
01:10 PM | 10 May, 2020
Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 1,024 recoveries
Share

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reported 1,704 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health on Saturday, the total number of confirmed cases in the country mounted to 37,136 and the virus-related death toll to soars to 239.

The Kingdom has witnessed 1,024 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 10,144.

More From This Category
India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh in hospital after ...
10:07 AM | 11 May, 2020
CSD launches Ramadan e-Booklet for parents to ...
03:41 PM | 10 May, 2020
Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, ...
01:10 PM | 10 May, 2020
Drones disinfect Indian coronavirus hotspot after ...
05:24 PM | 9 May, 2020
India train kills 14 migrant workers sleeping on ...
10:41 AM | 9 May, 2020
Indian fighter jet crashes near Hoshiarpur
12:29 PM | 8 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
07:10 PM | 10 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr