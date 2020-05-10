Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 1,024 recoveries
01:10 PM | 10 May, 2020
RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reported 1,704 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Health on Saturday, the total number of confirmed cases in the country mounted to 37,136 and the virus-related death toll to soars to 239.
The Kingdom has witnessed 1,024 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 10,144.
