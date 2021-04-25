Turkey rejects, denounces US recognition of 1915 Armenian killings as genocide

WASHINGTON – Turkey summoned the US ambassador to convey Ankara's strong reaction as Joe Biden Saturday becomes the first American president to acknowledge the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire.

The decision shortly infuriated Turkey and is set to further strained ties between the two NATO allies.

The symbolic move comes a day after the US informed the Turkish President that it would go ahead with this step and seeking to limit the expected furor from the middle east country.

“We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring and we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms,” the 46th U.S. President told the world.

Adding that, the American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today. Over the decade's Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history. We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated, "the statement added.

The move is much celebrated by the Armenian community all over the world but it comes at a time when both sides have deep policy disagreements over a number of issues.

Meanwhile, the Turkish entirely rejects the US decision which was based solely on populism. Turkey acknowledged Armenian killings in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but denies the killings as systematically orchestrated genocide.

This statement will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship. We call on the US President to correct this grave mistake, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey also commemorated martyred diplomats who were killed by Armenian terror organizations since the 1970s. We would continue to use the language of truth against those who distort facts, the country responded.

Turkey also summoned US diplomat David Satterfield to express its displeasure, noting that Biden's decision caused "a wound in relations that is difficult to repair.