LIVE: PM Imran recalls 25 years of PTI's struggle on foundation day
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran recalls 25 years of PTI's struggle on foundation day
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday recalled his days shortly after he founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 25 years ago.

Founded in Lahore on 25 April in 1996 by current Prime Minister Imran Khan, the party aims to create a welfare Madina-like state, with provision of all basic amenities of life to masses, including education, health and employment.

In a series of Facebook posts on PTI's foundation day, Khan shared two videos of himself from the start of his political "struggle for justice and a government that works for the weakest in the society."

Imran Khan ran for the seat of National Assembly of Pakistan in Pakistani general election, 1997 as a candidate of PTI from two constituencies – NA-53, Mianwali and NA-94, Lahore – but was unsuccessful and lost both the seats to candidates of PML (N).

In 2013, he formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and led his party in the opposition in Punjab and Sindh.

However, in 2018 Imran-led PTI won the maximum number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing that it has won a total of 116 of the 270 seats contested.

Khan played international cricket for two decades in the late twentieth century. He was skipper of the Pakistani team which lifted Cricket World Cup in 1992.

Party leaders, workers and supporters also took to the social media to share their struggle in all these years.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, said that PTI is "a metaphor for the politics of the people of Pakistan and hope for politicians."

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan's struggle was for a society where law enforcement would equal for the strong and the weak.

"This movement is still going on and with the grace of Allah Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan would become a reality," he added.

PTI Foundation Day: PM Imran vows to ensure rule ... 08:47 PM | 25 Apr, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated his party's resolve to ensure rule of law in order ...

More From This Category
Pakistan purchases 30m coronavirus vaccine doses ...
06:00 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Pakistan deploys army in all provinces except ...
04:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani ...
02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Lahore localities
12:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Karwan-e-Hayat providing free mental health ...
12:44 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
WATCH - CCTV footage captures attack on former ...
12:24 PM | 25 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman Khan criticised over latest viral video
02:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr