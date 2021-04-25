LIVE: PM Imran recalls 25 years of PTI's struggle on foundation day

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday recalled his days shortly after he founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 25 years ago.

Founded in Lahore on 25 April in 1996 by current Prime Minister Imran Khan, the party aims to create a welfare Madina-like state, with provision of all basic amenities of life to masses, including education, health and employment.

In a series of Facebook posts on PTI's foundation day, Khan shared two videos of himself from the start of his political "struggle for justice and a government that works for the weakest in the society."

Imran Khan ran for the seat of National Assembly of Pakistan in Pakistani general election, 1997 as a candidate of PTI from two constituencies – NA-53, Mianwali and NA-94, Lahore – but was unsuccessful and lost both the seats to candidates of PML (N).

In 2013, he formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and led his party in the opposition in Punjab and Sindh.

However, in 2018 Imran-led PTI won the maximum number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing that it has won a total of 116 of the 270 seats contested.

Khan played international cricket for two decades in the late twentieth century. He was skipper of the Pakistani team which lifted Cricket World Cup in 1992.

Party leaders, workers and supporters also took to the social media to share their struggle in all these years.

One man, one mission & a huge conviction.. that’s Imran Khan.

25 Years PTI’s Struggle have not been easy but nothing great has ever come out of comfort.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, said that PTI is "a metaphor for the politics of the people of Pakistan and hope for politicians."

آج سے 25 سال پہلے عمران خان نے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی بنیاد رکھی، یہ وہ وقت تھا جب پاکستان میں دو سیاسی جماعتوں کا غلبہ تھا

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan's struggle was for a society where law enforcement would equal for the strong and the weak.

"This movement is still going on and with the grace of Allah Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan would become a reality," he added.