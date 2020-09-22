NCOC allows reopening of middle schools under strict SOPs from tomorrow
Web Desk
12:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
NCOC allows reopening of middle schools under strict SOPs from tomorrow
Share

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed the reopening of educational institutions with the second phase under which schools for grade six to eight students will be reopened with the implementation of strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

According to media details, the NCOC today (Tuesday) has decided to reopen the middle schools after the first phase during which universities, colleges and school for ninth and tenth grade were allowed to reopen from September 15.

In the third phase, the Primary Schools will be allowed to reopen from September 30.

On the other hand, Sindh government has decided to postpone the second phase of reopening of educational institutions and announced that the classes from fifth to eighth will not resume on September 21 and situation will be analyzed after a week. 

Pakistan has decided to shut the schools about six months ago as safety measures after the surge in the coronavirus was reported countrywide.

More From This Category
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with ...
08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan takes key step to promote economic ...
11:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Saudi Arabia allows flights from Pakistan over ...
11:07 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Western countries 'emboldened' India's ...
10:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Pakistani FM Qureshi sends warm greetings to ...
10:01 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment allegations
03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr