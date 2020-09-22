Check result as BISE Bahawalpur announces FA, Fsc 2020 result today
BAHAWALPUR - The Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is going to announce the results of FA, FSC 2020 Part I and Part II today, (Tuesday).
Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800298)
The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.
According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province at 5:00 pm.
Meanwhile, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results today.
Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.
