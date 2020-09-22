Sahiwal board declares FA, FSc 2020 annual result today (check result here)
Web Desk
01:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Share

SAHIWAL - The Sahiwal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is going to announce the results of FA, FSc 2020 Part I and Part II today, (Tuesday).

Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800292)

The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSc) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province at 5pm. 

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and DG Khan boards will also announce the results today.

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.

