BISE Rawalpindi board declares FA, FSc 2020 Results today (check results here)

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is going to announce the results of FA, FSc 2020 Part I and Part II today, (Tuesday).

Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800296)

The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSc) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results today.

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.