BISE Rawalpindi board declares FA, FSc 2020 Results today (check results here)
Share
RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is going to announce the results of FA, FSc 2020 Part I and Part II today, (Tuesday).
Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800296)
The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.
According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSc) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province at 5pm.
Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results today.
Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.
- Pakistan takes key step to promote economic diplomacy11:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Saudi Arabia allows flights from Pakistan over successfully ...11:07 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Western countries 'emboldened' India's anti-Muslim agenda, says HRW ...10:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani FM Qureshi sends warm greetings to Saudi Arabia on 90th ...10:01 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Gold price decreases by Rs70009:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures03:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem International Film Fest02:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at ...01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020