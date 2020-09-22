Madam Noor Jehan's house should be turned into a museum: Shaan Shahid

02:07 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Shaan Shahid has always passionately talked about the icons of Pakistani entertainment industry getting all the respect they deserve.

The actor recently shared that he wasn't exactly pleased with the government’s decision to reserve Rs50 million for restoration of historical sites in KPK.

"Madam Noor Jehan's house has become a plaza... Sad our legends deserve it too," he tweeted.

However, Vasay Chaudhry pointed out that she sold that house willingly. He disagreed with Shahid’s suggestion about the government buying the house and transforming it into a museum.

According to Vasay, it didn’t make sense that the government acquired a private property at this point when the country’s economy is struggling to keep up.

"The government commemorated her with civil awards and other accolades in her lifetime. It was her private property and buying her house (especially when she was not even in the need for money) doesn't make sense, given the economic situation of our country," he said.

