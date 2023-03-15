Pakistani celebrities protest police crackdown on PTI workers at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

Marred by political instability, economic recession, and inflation, Pakistan is most definitely going through the worst of times. The already worse situation is further aggravated by the police attempts to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore.
While police officials are currently at Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him on the charges of two arrest warrants alleging corruption and “terrorism,” his supporters aren't backing off anyway even after they were fired with teargas and water cannon.
From asserting dominance through force to uproars on social media platforms, millions of Khan's supporters have gathered to achieve "real freedom."
From civilians to celebrities, everyone is raising their voices.
Actor Muneeb Butt shared, "Imran khan’s Arrest today! Blatant fascism at it’s peak."
Imran khan’s Arrest today !— Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) March 14, 2023
Blatant fascism at it’s peak. 😡😡😡😡
The Mere Humsafar star — Farhan Saeed — tweeted, "Qaum ke sabse pasnadeeda aur maqbool leader ko apni qaum se door rakhne wale sun lein, aisa kurne se app is qaum ko hamesha ke liye ek hajoom bana deinge !
Woh aur baat hai ager app chahte hi ye hein , lekin Allah ne is qaum ka muqadar kuch aur likha hai iA !"
Qaum ke sabse pasnadeeda aur maqbool leader ko apni qaum se door rakhne wale sun lein, aisa kurne se app is qaum ko hamesha ke liye ek hajoom bana deinge !— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 14, 2023
Woh aur baat hai ager app chahte hi ye hein , lekin Allah ne is qaum ka muqadar kuch aur likha hai iA ! #ImranKhanRally
The fiasco began when the former PM — on 10 April 2022 — was ousted through a no-confidence motion vote in parliament. In response to his demands for an early election, Khan claims that the government wants to arrest him in order for him to be disqualified from the upcoming elections.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.