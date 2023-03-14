Search

Pakistan

PTI announces countrywide protests over Imran Khan's possible arrest

07:01 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
PTI announces countrywide protests over Imran Khan's possible arrest
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has directed his party workers to stage protests across the country as Islamabad police are close to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

PTI leader Mussarat Cheema, in a video message shared on Twitter, urged masses to take to the streets against the government. “We had warned them that Imran Khan is our redline and now it’s time to come out and give them reply”.

She said, “We will not give Imran Khan in the custody of the police”.

Clashes broke out between police and supporters of the former prime minister outside his Zaman park residence in Lahore on Tuesday as the law enforcers attempted to arrest the PTI chief after the issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

The development comes a day after an Islamabad court issued Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in a case related to the sale of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana.

Videos shared on social media shows PTI workers pelting stones at the police officials while the security officials are firing tear gas shells and using water cannons to clear the road of the protesters.

Following a protest call, PTI workers have blocked various roads in Karachi, north Punjab and other areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief shared a video message on Twitter, asking people to continue their struggle against corrupt people whether he was killed on put behind the bars. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Mar-2023/pti-workers-clash-with-police-at-zaman-park-to-block-imran-khan-s-arrest

