Shadab Khan excited to lead young Pakistan team against Afghanistan 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan new captain Shadab Khan said on Tuesday that he was excited to lead the team against the Afghanistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series in the UAE.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced Shadab new skipper. The board rested senior players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan and others for the upcoming series.

PCB PCB Managing Committee’s chair Sethi told reporters on Monday that the board had decided to take the decision to appoint Khan as skipper after consulting senior members of the team. He said the series would serve as an opportunity for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) rising stars to showcase their talent.

In a video message released by the PCB on Twitter, Shadab Khan thanked God for giving him the opportunity to lead Pakistan for an international series, adding that he would try to fulfill his responsibilities to the best of his ability.

“When you start cricket as a player or anything, you try to go to a high level,” Khan said. “You can’t get to a higher level than this, that is to represent your country. So, congratulations to them [selected players] and definitely I’m very excited because this is a young team that I am leading,” he added.

???? Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah ????#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/gzObBOQ25K — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 13, 2023

Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the Afghanistan series features Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim Jr.., Tayyab Tahir, Ihsanullah, Azam Khan, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Haseebullah Khan, Usama Mir and Abrar Ahmed were selected as traveling reserves in the team.