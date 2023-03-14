Shadab Khan excited to lead young Pakistan team against Afghanistan 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan new captain Shadab Khan said on Tuesday that he was excited to lead the team against the Afghanistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series in the UAE.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced Shadab new skipper. The board rested senior players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan and others for the upcoming series.
PCB PCB Managing Committee’s chair Sethi told reporters on Monday that the board had decided to take the decision to appoint Khan as skipper after consulting senior members of the team. He said the series would serve as an opportunity for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) rising stars to showcase their talent.
.@76Shadabkhan is excited to lead Pakistan for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/tGuPZ9rZCQ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 14, 2023
In a video message released by the PCB on Twitter, Shadab Khan thanked God for giving him the opportunity to lead Pakistan for an international series, adding that he would try to fulfill his responsibilities to the best of his ability.
“When you start cricket as a player or anything, you try to go to a high level,” Khan said. “You can’t get to a higher level than this, that is to represent your country. So, congratulations to them [selected players] and definitely I’m very excited because this is a young team that I am leading,” he added.
???? Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah ????#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/gzObBOQ25K— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 13, 2023
Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the Afghanistan series features Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim Jr.., Tayyab Tahir, Ihsanullah, Azam Khan, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Haseebullah Khan, Usama Mir and Abrar Ahmed were selected as traveling reserves in the team.
KARACHI – Gold continued to gain ground in the domestic market on second day of the business week, Monday, as rupee further weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $32 to reach $1,866.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.24% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61.
