Honda, Hyundai increase prices of vehicles

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars, the manufacturer of Honda vehicles in Pakistan, and Hyundai Nishat Motor have jacked up the prices of their vehicles again amid rupee slump and import restrictions.

In a notice sent to their dealers, the carmakers notified new rates for all of its vehicles. The new prices will come into effect from March 13 and 14 respectively.

New Prices of Honda Vehicles

The price of Honda City MT 1.2L has been hiked from Rs4.579 million to Rs4.799 million after an increase of Rs220,000. The new price of City CVT 1.2L price is Rs4.929 million after an increase of Rs200,000 while City CVT 1.5L will now cost Rs5.549 after a surge of Rs530,000.

Honda City Aspire M/T 1.5L also saw an increase of Rs530,000 to reach Rs5.759 million. Honda City Aspire CVT 1.5L is now available at a price tag of Rs5.979 after a surge of Rs560,000.

BRV CVT is now available at Rs6.529 million after an upward price revision of Rs580,000.

Similarly, Honda HR-V VTi witnessed a jump of Rs700,000 to reach Rs7.899 million while the price of the second variant, Honda HR-V VTi S now costs Rs8.199 million.

The price of the Civic 1.5 Turbo model saw a hike of Rs820,000 to Rs8.599 million. The car was earlier priced at Rs7.779 million. The rate of the high-end Civic 1.5 Turbo LL CVT has been raised from Rs9.199`million to Rs10.19 million, an increase of Rs1 million.

New Hyundai Prices

The price of Hyundai Sonata 2.0L has been increased by Rs550,000 to Rs9.129 million while the price of Sonata 2.5L witnessed a surge of Rs591,000, and its new price stands at Rs10.53 million.

Tucson FWD and Tucson AWD saw an increase of Rs461,000 and Rs490,000 to Rs7.569 million and Rs8.03 million, respectively.

The price of Hyundai Elantra 2.0L has witnessed an increase of Rs381,000 and will now be available at Rs6.73 million while the new price of Elantra 1.6 is Rs6.199 million.