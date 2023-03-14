Search

Business

Honda, Hyundai increase prices of vehicles

08:14 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Honda, Hyundai increase prices of vehicles

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars, the manufacturer of Honda vehicles in Pakistan, and Hyundai Nishat Motor have jacked up the prices of their vehicles again amid rupee slump and import restrictions.

In a notice sent to their dealers, the carmakers notified new rates for all of its vehicles. The new prices will come into effect from March 13 and 14 respectively.

New Prices of Honda Vehicles

The price of Honda City MT 1.2L has been hiked from Rs4.579 million to Rs4.799 million after an increase of Rs220,000. The new price of City CVT 1.2L price is Rs4.929 million after an increase of Rs200,000 while City CVT 1.5L will now cost Rs5.549 after a surge of Rs530,000.

Honda City Aspire M/T 1.5L also saw an increase of Rs530,000 to reach Rs5.759 million. Honda City Aspire CVT 1.5L is now available at a price tag of Rs5.979 after a surge of Rs560,000.

BRV CVT is now available at Rs6.529 million after an upward price revision of Rs580,000.

Similarly, Honda HR-V VTi witnessed a jump of Rs700,000 to reach Rs7.899 million while the price of the second variant, Honda HR-V VTi S now costs Rs8.199 million.

The price of the Civic 1.5 Turbo model saw a hike of Rs820,000 to Rs8.599 million. The car was earlier priced at Rs7.779 million. The rate of the high-end Civic 1.5 Turbo LL CVT has been raised from Rs9.199`million to Rs10.19 million, an increase of Rs1 million.

New Hyundai Prices

The price of Hyundai Sonata 2.0L has been increased by Rs550,000 to Rs9.129 million while the price of Sonata 2.5L witnessed a surge of Rs591,000, and its new price stands at Rs10.53 million.

Tucson FWD and Tucson AWD saw an increase of Rs461,000  and Rs490,000 to Rs7.569 million and Rs8.03 million, respectively.

The price of Hyundai Elantra 2.0L has witnessed an increase of Rs381,000 and will now be available at Rs6.73 million while the new price of Elantra 1.6 is Rs6.199 million. 

Rupee slips against dollar amid IMF bailout delay

Business

Car prices to go up in Pakistan once again as govt increases GST on 1400cc or above luxury vehicles

12:31 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Honda shocks motorbike customers with third price hike in 2023; Check latest rates here

12:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

07:31 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witness slight increase  

09:58 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

After Big 3, KIA and Peugeot now jack up car prices to pass on GST hike

11:04 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Gold prices see another increase as rupee loses againt dollar

09:22 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lahore becomes most polluted city of world in 2022

08:32 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

08:00 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 338.6 342
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to gain ground in the domestic market on second day of the business week, Monday, as rupee further weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $32 to reach $1,866.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.24% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: