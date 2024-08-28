Suzuki Alto now available with Rs3lac discount under new Installment Offer

Alto remains Suzuki's front runner despite any major upgrade. The 660cc car iis known for its fuel efficiency, compact size, and ease of maintenance.
The boxy shaped car remained a top choice for first-time car buyers since its launch due to strong resale value, and its compact size. Known for being most budget-friendly cars, Alto price stands at over Rs23lacs.
Massive devaluation of rupee and heavy taxation further pushed car prices to record high. Pak Suzuki now launched a new promotional offer.
This offer enables buyers to save up to Rs3lac, featuring a fixed interest rate of 17.7pc. Additionally, it includes preferred delivery, which helps ease the financial strain of purchasing a Suzuki Alto.
Suzuki's latest offer is designed to provide significant savings, allowing buyers to benefit from up to Rs425,000 in savings through Faysal Bank Car Financing at a fixed interest rate of 17.7%.
The economic downturn has had a major impact on the local automotive sector, leading to notable drops in sales and ongoing production difficulties.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
