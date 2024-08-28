Search

Suzuki Alto now available with Rs3lac discount under new Installment Offer

Web Desk
12:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024
Alto remains Suzuki's front runner despite any major upgrade. The 660cc car iis known for its fuel efficiency, compact size, and ease of maintenance.

The boxy shaped car remained a top choice for first-time car buyers since its launch due to strong resale value, and its compact size. Known for being most budget-friendly cars, Alto price stands at over Rs23lacs.

Massive devaluation of rupee and heavy taxation further pushed car prices to record high. Pak Suzuki now launched a new promotional offer.

This offer enables buyers to save up to Rs3lac, featuring a fixed interest rate of 17.7pc. Additionally, it includes preferred delivery, which helps ease the financial strain of purchasing a Suzuki Alto.

  • Standard Monthly Instalment: Rs 63,598
  • Discounted Monthly Instalment: Rs 58,482
  • Monthly Savings: Rs 5,116
  • Total Savings: Rs 306,950

Suzuki's latest offer is designed to provide significant savings, allowing buyers to benefit from up to Rs425,000 in savings through Faysal Bank Car Financing at a fixed interest rate of 17.7%.

The economic downturn has had a major impact on the local automotive sector, leading to notable drops in sales and ongoing production difficulties.

