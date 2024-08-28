Search

Pakistan

HumQadam App launched at Kinnaird College for gender-based violence survivors

Web Desk
01:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024
LAHORE – The HumQadam App was officially launched today at Kinnaird College for Women, an initiative by Shirkat Gah – Women’s Resource Centre (SG) in collaboration with OAKS. This new app is set to be a crucial resource for women across Pakistan who face gender-based violence (GBV).

The launch event featured presentations by Humaira Mumtaz Shaikh and Sana Raza from Shirkat Gah, who provided an overview of the app's capabilities. Developed with the Technology for People Initiative (TPI) at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the HumQadam App delivers essential information on legal aid, psycho-social support, and emergency services, tailored to specific districts. This tool aims to bridge the significant gaps in current GBV support systems, especially in areas with limited connectivity.

Amna Omar, President of OAKS, spoke about the app’s role in empowering women. “At OAKS, we are deeply committed to ensuring that women have access to the resources and support they need to live with dignity and free from fear”. She also acknowledged Dr. Iram Anjum, Principal of Kinnaird College for Women, for her crucial role in advancing this initiative. “Kinnaird College has a strong legacy of promoting women’s leadership and empowerment. With the launch of the HumQadam App, we are continuing this tradition and working towards a future where women are both protected and empowered.”

Dr. Iram Anjum provided an insightful analysis on the app’s importance. Despite advancements in laws and policies aimed at improving women’s rights and addressing GBV, cultural and societal barriers persist. The HumQadam App addresses these challenges by offering offline access to critical resources and district-specific support information. This feature is vital for women in remote or underserved areas, helping them navigate the support services available to them.

The app’s practical design ensures that women can access vital support and information efficiently, overcoming barriers such as lack of connectivity and limited access to resources. The HumQadam App represents a significant step forward in providing comprehensive and accessible support for survivors of GBV.

Shirkat Gah’s ongoing dedication to women's empowerment and social justice is exemplified through this initiative, highlighting a major advancement in addressing gender-based violence and enhancing support systems across Pakistan.

