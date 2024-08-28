Rizwan registers big gains; Babar drops six places in latest ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – With his impressive performance in first Test against Bangladesh, Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan has achieved new career-high rankings to enter the top 10 in the updated ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings.

Rizwan gained seven spots and achieving a new career-high rating by moving inside the top 10 at equal 10th following his century in the same match.

Babar dropped a whopping six places to fall from equal third to ninth following a rare failure in the first innings of Pakistan's Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Harry Brook has also caused a major shake-up inside the top 10 of the latest rankings.

While veteran right-hander Joe Root maintains his place as the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world following England's success in the opening Test of their series against Sri Lanka in Manchester, teammate Brook has made a massive jump on the back of scores of 56 and 32 during that Old Trafford contest.

Brook rises three places to fourth overall, with the 25-year-old catapulting past Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australia's Steve Smith and India's Rohit Sharma courtesy of his strong recent form.

It means Babar is just six rating points ahead of Rizwan on the updated rankings for Test batters, while Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel is not far behind after he gained one place to move to 13th overall on the back of his own century against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh right-hander Mushfiqur Rahim achieved a career-high rating as he gained seven spots to move to 17th, while Sri Lanka duo Dinesh Chandimal (up four places to 23rd) and Kamindu Mendis (up eight rungs to 36th) and England newcomer Jamie Smith (up 22 to 42nd) also rise the Test batter rankings.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains out in front of the rankings for Test bowlers, although fellow tweaker Prabath Jayasuriya moves up one place to ninth for Sri Lanka following his five wickets in Manchester against England.

Woakes also improved one place to move up to eight on the list for Test all-rounders, with India spinner Ravindra Jadeja out in front of that category.

There is plenty of change on the latest T20I rankings, with a host of West Indies players gaining ground and moving inside the top 10 of their respective categories following the opening two matches of their series at home against South Africa.