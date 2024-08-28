Search

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, changes outlook to positive

03:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2024
Moody's upgrades Pakistan's ratings to Caa2, changes outlook to positive
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The global credit rating agency Moody's has upgraded Pakistan's credit rating to Caa2 from Caa3.

A report issued on Moody's website showed it has raised Pakistan's local and foreign currency debt ratings from Caa3 to Caa2 for both issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

Moody's has also changed Pakistan's outlook from stable to positive.

More to follow…

03:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, changes outlook to positive

