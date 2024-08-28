Holiday announced on August 31 for Urs Baba Bulleh Shah

KASUR – The administration has announced a local holiday in Kasur district on August 31 on account of the Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah.

Deputy Commissione Kasur Captain (r) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has issued a notification in this regard, stating that a local holiday will be observed on Aug 31, Saturday.

A number of religious scholars are expected to attend the celebrations and highlight different aspects of the life of Sufi Saint during the three-day Urs celebrations.

Devotees and admirers from across the country visit the shrine of the Sufi poet to commemorate his life and teachings.

The celebration features a variety of cultural and religious activities, such as poetry recitations, musical performances, and spiritual gatherings.

Meanwhile, special arrangements are being made facilitate devotees on the occasion.