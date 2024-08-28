Search

Technology

realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan!

Web Desk
04:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2024
realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan!

LAHORE - realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, is preparing to celebrate its sixth anniversary on August 28 with an exciting event: the realme 828 Fan Festival 2024.

This year’s event promises to be larger and more exciting than ever, with a thrilling lineup of activities for realme fans across Pakistan.

Following the global success of realme’s Tech Tour in Shenzhen, China, where the brand unveiled cutting-edge 320W SuperSonic Charge technology and its commitment to carbon neutrality with the Low Carbon Development White Paper, realme 828 Fan Festival 2024 is now coming to Pakistan, delivering a captivating experience specially designed for realme's passionate fan base.

realme 828 Fan Festival 2024 in Pakistan will bring fans together for a day filled with exciting competitions and activities, all centered around realme’s “Make it real” tagline. Attendees can look forward to a fierce PUBG competition between realme’s very own team and fan teams, with adrenaline-pumping gameplay and prizes for the winners.

 In addition, fans will engage in various fun-filled challenges and interactive games designed to create an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. But the highlight of the event will surely be the lucky draw, where one lucky fan will win the latest Realm GT 6 smartphone, the first and only official device in Pakistan. 

2024 has been an incredibly successful year for realme, marked by a series of high-profile launches, including the hugely popular realme 12 and realme 12 5G. These new devices have not only solidified realme's position in the market but have also captured users' hearts worldwide. realme 828 Fan Festival is a way for the brand to give back to its loyal community, celebrating their continued support with exciting events, giveaways, and a memorable experience for fans. 

A delightful Hi-Tea will follow all activities, providing a perfect opportunity for fans to unwind and celebrate their love for realme with fellow enthusiasts.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

04:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme ...

09:34 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

What new features does WhatsApp’s AR update offer for iPhone users?

11:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Meet Muhammad Ali – Pakistan's first AI assistant robot built by a ...

05:19 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Beat the humidity and enjoy chill with Haier ACs

09:18 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested in France over messaging app ...

08:44 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

PTA debunks ‘fake news’ on ATM closure, Telecom Blackout in ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:59 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

What is the deadline for Pakistani students to apply for Young Scientists’ Fellowship Program? 

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2  368.70 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: