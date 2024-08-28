realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan!

LAHORE - realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, is preparing to celebrate its sixth anniversary on August 28 with an exciting event: the realme 828 Fan Festival 2024.
This year’s event promises to be larger and more exciting than ever, with a thrilling lineup of activities for realme fans across Pakistan.
Following the global success of realme’s Tech Tour in Shenzhen, China, where the brand unveiled cutting-edge 320W SuperSonic Charge technology and its commitment to carbon neutrality with the Low Carbon Development White Paper, realme 828 Fan Festival 2024 is now coming to Pakistan, delivering a captivating experience specially designed for realme's passionate fan base.
realme 828 Fan Festival 2024 in Pakistan will bring fans together for a day filled with exciting competitions and activities, all centered around realme’s “Make it real” tagline. Attendees can look forward to a fierce PUBG competition between realme’s very own team and fan teams, with adrenaline-pumping gameplay and prizes for the winners.
In addition, fans will engage in various fun-filled challenges and interactive games designed to create an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. But the highlight of the event will surely be the lucky draw, where one lucky fan will win the latest Realm GT 6 smartphone, the first and only official device in Pakistan.
2024 has been an incredibly successful year for realme, marked by a series of high-profile launches, including the hugely popular realme 12 and realme 12 5G. These new devices have not only solidified realme's position in the market but have also captured users' hearts worldwide. realme 828 Fan Festival is a way for the brand to give back to its loyal community, celebrating their continued support with exciting events, giveaways, and a memorable experience for fans.
A delightful Hi-Tea will follow all activities, providing a perfect opportunity for fans to unwind and celebrate their love for realme with fellow enthusiasts.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
