Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final qualification scenario after Australia beat Afghanistan

10:11 AM | 8 Nov, 2023
Source: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Australia on Tuesday beat Afghanistan by three wickets as five-time world champions made a miraculous turnaround to beat Asian side in must win clash in World Cup 2023.

Aussies' victory has given help to struggling Pakistan as Men in Green are looking to advance to next stage of leading the ICC event. With eight points, the Pakistani team is facing Afghanistan and Kiwis for a place in the semi-final.
 
Despite Australia's victory, Men in Green's progression to semis remains uncertain.

With Cummins-led Australia advancing to the knockout stage, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are vying to move forward.

If Afghanistan win against South Africa, they will have 10 points on the points table however their current run rate is negative and thus looking to outclass South Africa with a big margin.

Babar XI's direct contest for the one last place in the semi-final is with Black Caps. New Zealand ranked fifth with 0.398 NRR while Pakistan stands next to them with 0.036 NRR.

Qualification Scenario for Pakistan

If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs, Pakistan will have to slam England by 180 runs.

If New Zealand outclass Sri Lanka by 1 run, Pakistan will have to beat England by 131 runs.

If Sri Lanka beat Kiwis, Pakistan will just have to beat England and will advance to semis.

If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand washed out due to showers, Men in Green will just have to beat England to qualify.

Ibrahim Zadran’s ton helps Afghanistan post 292-run target for Australia

