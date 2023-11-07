AUSvAFG: Australia, Afghanistan lock horns today to secure semi-final spot in World Cup 2023

MUMBAI – Five-time World Cup Champions Australia will take on confident Afghanistan at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium today on Tuesday.

The two sides will face off in 39th game of the ongoing ODI World Cup in Mumbai, and Tuesday’s encounter is touted to be an exciting game as both squads will push to win this one to keep their qualification hopes alive for the semifinals.

So far, Hashmatullah-led Afghanistan have come up strong and they are coming into the contest with wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

Australia on the other hand bounced back after facing two early blows. Kangaroos have so far bagged five games in a row to stand behind India and South Africa. Today’s win for them will take them to the semifinals.

If we look back, Cummins-led squad faced Afghanistan three times in ODI cricket and have won all three matches.

Australia vs Afghanistan Squads

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan.