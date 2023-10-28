  

#AUSvNZ: New Zealand opt to field first against rival Australia in World Cup clash

10:04 AM | 28 Oct, 2023
#AUSvNZ: New Zealand opt to field first against rival Australia in World Cup clash
DHARAMSALA – Known rivals Australia and New Zealand are facing off each other in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 standings, eyeing a spot in the semi-finals.

Black Caps won the toss and invited Australia to bat first in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Skipper Kane Williamson remained unavailable for his side in the wake of injury while Kiwis made only one change as James Neesham replaced Mark Chapman for today’s game.

In the Australian side, Travis Head returned to the squad and will be opening the innings with David Warner. Cameron Green was given rest for the day.

The famous rivals played five games in the leading ICC event, with New Zealand standing at the third spot with eight points from four wins while Australia has won three out of five games and is in fourth place with 6 points.

Kiwis continued momentum in World Cup 2023, bagging first four games against England, Afghanistan Bangladesh, and the Netherlands, while facing blow against India.

World Cup 2023: South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket

New Zealand vs Australia squads

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

