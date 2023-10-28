Here's how Pakistan can still qualify for World Cup semi-finals despite South Africa blow

Confident South Africa bagged the Friday encounter by a single wicket after sensational play and now Pakistan’s chances of advancing to semifinals are hanging by a thread.

As Men in Green remained in dire straits with four back-to-back losses, the team will have to clinch their remaining three games to sneak into semifinals, but now defeats of another team will help Green Shirts to remain in action.

Fans are now aware that the chances of Team Green are very low but they extend support as Babar XI lost match after the fight.

Pakistan will now lock horns against Bangladesh on Tuesday and need to beat Bangladesh to book tickets to the semi-finals. On the other hand, Australia will have to lose 3 games.

Proteas came to the top of the points table after beating Pakistan while South Asian nation dropped to the sixth spot. Team Green will play the remaining three group matches against Bangladesh in Kolkatta, New Zealand in Bangalore, and England in Kolkatta.

Under current circumstances, New Zealand need to beat Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and India need to beat England, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, whereas New Zealand need to beat South Africa, and with all the explained possibilities, Pakistani team can move forward.