Changan announces big drop in car prices; Check latest rates here

Changan Master Motors is the latest Pakistani automaker to announce revised car prices after rupee’s appreciation against US dollar.

The Chinese auto giant reduced car prices by up to Rs450,000, saying they were passing on the impact of PKR's recent appreciation.

Following the announcement, the new price of the cheapest Alsvin is Rs3.79 million after a reduction of Rs350,000. The top variant Alsvin Comfort DCT is now available for Rs4.59 million.

The other vehicles including Oshan X7 Future Sense saw a price decrease of Rs2.5 lac, and Ocean X7 Future Sense costs Rs8.7 million.

Models Old Price New Price Price Difference Alsvin Comfort MT Rs4,149,000 Rs3,799,000 Rs350,000 Alsvin Comfort DCT Rs4,999,000 Rs4,349,000 Rs350,000 Alsvin Lumiere Rs4,999,000 Rs4,549,000 Rs450,000 M9 Sherpa Rs2,529,000 Rs2,179,000 Rs350,000 Oshan X7 Comfort Rs8,549,000 Rs8,299,000 Rs350,000 Oshan X7 Future Sense Rs9,199,000 Rs8,949,000 Rs350,000

The drop in price brings more budget-friendly vehicles to people who have been waiting for car prices to dropn for some time.

Changan Master Motors followed other carmakers like Toyota, Honda and KIA to announce revised rates.