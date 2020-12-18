Army chief witnesses Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-IX’ (VIDEO)

Says the joint military drills vital to face geo-strategic challenges

08:33 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness Pakistan -China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX”. 

Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint drills between PAF and People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) which started in 2011. The drills are held in both countries on alternate basis.

Addressing the participants of exercise, COAS said that the joint exercise will improve combat capacity of both air forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony. 

He said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges. 

While interacting with the base personnel, COAS lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter- services harmony & synergy for operational success.

“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it Second to None is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel,” said COAS.

