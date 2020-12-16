Pakistan Army, Air chiefs witness military drills near Gujranwala (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Anwar Mujahid Khan visited field exercise area near Gujranwala on Tuesday.
"COAS & CAS witnessed ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems & airspace management were practiced," the military's media wing said in a series of tweets.
The exercise manifested the concept of Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence in which Air Defence weapons of all regimes were incorporated, the ISPR added.
#COAS & #CAS visited field exercise area near Gujranwala today. COAS & CAS witnessed ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems & airspace management were practiced. The exercise manifested the concept of (1/4) pic.twitter.com/lcUGnTTWvC— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2020
"The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving synergy amongst Air Defence elements, manoeuvring forces & all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft helicopters & drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy."
COAS Bajwa lauded professionalism of Army Air Defence & expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness.
"There is need for greater cooperation, integration & synchronisation to tackle complex & fluid battlefield challenges that lie ahead," the COAS emphasised.
"Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of our great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains," he concluded.
