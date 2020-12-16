Pakistan Army, Air chiefs witness military drills near Gujranwala (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:25 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army, Air chiefs witness military drills near Gujranwala (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Anwar Mujahid Khan visited field exercise area near Gujranwala on Tuesday.

"COAS & CAS witnessed ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems & airspace management were practiced," the military's media wing said in a series of tweets.

The exercise manifested the concept of Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence in which Air Defence weapons of all regimes were incorporated, the ISPR added.

"The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving synergy amongst Air Defence elements, manoeuvring forces & all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft helicopters & drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy."

COAS Bajwa lauded professionalism of Army Air Defence & expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness.

"There is need for greater cooperation, integration & synchronisation to tackle complex & fluid battlefield challenges that lie ahead," the COAS emphasised.

"Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of our great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains," he concluded.

More From This Category
Pakistan supports Turkey against US sanctions
11:04 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Pakistan repays $1 billion of Saudi Arabia's soft ...
10:03 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Here are the benefits of Pakistan’s first-ever ...
08:46 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Amir Khan wants India to ‘open gates’ for ...
07:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
'Papa' comes to rescue teen threatening Military ...
07:31 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Pakistan 'refused an extradition flight from UK' ...
06:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amir Khan wants India to ‘open gates’ for Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur (VIDEO)
07:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr