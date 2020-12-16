Kashif Zameer shares details of his million-dollar deal with Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul, Watch DailyPakistan interview

The Sialkot-based businessman says the Turkish star will soon prove his innocence against fraud accusations
16 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Sialkot-based businessman Kashif Zameer has rejected reports of defrauding Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan, who played the lead role in popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul series.

In an interview with Daily Pakistan, following the reports of his alleged deceit, Kashif said that the million-dollar deal with Mr. Altan for advertising of his companies’ products, including clothing and glass, is still on. 

The golden-haired man, who has a huge following on TikTok, revealed that half of the amount was paid to the actor in advance and remaining will be handed over to him after shooting for the advertisements of the products. 

Kashif, who was seen everywhere around the Turkish star during his first ever visit to the South Asian country, said that Engin Altan would again come to Pakistan for the shooting soon. 

He said that the Turkish star would also respond to such malicious reports on his second visit.

He also rejected claims of eight criminal cases against him, adding that there were only two cases related to an incident with Motorways police. Zameer claimed that all cases are settled now. 

