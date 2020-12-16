Pakistan supports Turkey against US sanctions

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has expressed deep concerns on the imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States over buying a Russian air defence system

A statement issued by the foreign office said, “Pakistan remains opposed to imposition of unilateral coercive measures against any country in principle. The solution to all issues lies in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding”.

Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability.

The people and the Government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the Government and the people of Turkey in their quest for national security, peace and prosperity, and as always, will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals.

The Trump administration on Monday imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey after it purchased a Russian air defence system, s-400 missile.

The measures were taken against a treaty ally at a time when relations between Washington and Ankara are not in stable condition.

Turkey has condemned U.S. sanctions and warned of retaliation over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies.