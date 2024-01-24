Islamabad Weather Update: Cold wave conditions continue in capital, fog lowers visibility

Coldwave conditions continued in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan whil dense fog conditions observed in isolated pockets of country's eastern and northern parts.

Amid the extreme cold, PMD issued a warning for dense fog in Islamabad and continuously low daytime temperatures. People of twin cities are advised to be cautious.

Under the ongoing weather conditions, chilly winds are expected at few places in capital.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the daytime temperature remains around 11, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 6 at night.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office said there are no chances of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, or the Potohar region on Wednesday or Thursday.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 275 which is very unhealthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy majority of people. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad during next few days.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -12 in Leh, Skardu -10, Gilgit, Astore, Kalam -07 and Srinagar -05.