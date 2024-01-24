Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Cold wave conditions continue in capital, fog lowers visibility

Web Desk
01:34 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Source: @muzamil_toori/Twitter

Coldwave conditions continued in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan whil dense fog conditions observed in isolated pockets of country's eastern and northern parts.

Amid the extreme cold, PMD issued a warning for dense fog in Islamabad and continuously low daytime temperatures. People of twin cities are advised to be cautious.

Under the ongoing weather conditions, chilly winds are expected at few places in capital.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the daytime temperature remains around 11, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 6 at night.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office said there are no chances of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, or the Potohar region on Wednesday or Thursday.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 275 which is very unhealthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy majority of people. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad during next few days.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. 

During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were  -12 in Leh, Skardu -10, Gilgit, Astore, Kalam -07 and Srinagar -05.

Web Desk

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

