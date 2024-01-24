Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security threat?

LAHORE – Punjab's interim government has reportedly announced four holidays in all public and private educational institutions amid security threats.
According to unverified online reports, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed from January 25 to January 28.
A notification, which is yet to be verified, said all Educational Institutions (Schools, Colleges and Universities) in Punjab (Public & Private) will remain closed from 25 January 2024 till 28th January 2024 in the wake of security threats to control the situation of law and order in the province.
خبر کی تصدیق— Tanveer Hussain (@Tanveer85306331) January 24, 2024
سیکورٹی تھریٹ
پنجاب کے تمام تعلیمی ادارے 25 جنوری سے 28 جنوری تک بند رہیں گے، وزارت داخلہ. pic.twitter.com/aVoEr1ZoKH
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
