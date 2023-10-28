Netherlands bat first against Bangladesh in fight for survival in World Cup 2023 clash

Underdog Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh as both sides are fighting for survival in World Cup 2023.

The action of the leading World Cup game moved to Kolkata’s Eden Gardens with both sides having the same records of four losses in the leading cricket tournament and another upset will end the journey.

Bangladesh’s CWC 23 campaign fell gloomily after they kickstarted with a clinical win over Afghanistan, but in their contest against England, New Zealand and India, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side failed to win any game.

Skipper Shakib himself has not performed as he scored 56 runs in four games. The overall performance of Bangla Tigers was not up to the mark while the stakes were high.

Netherlands on the other hand performed well above their weight in World Cup 2023 by outclassing South Africa, and giving tough time to Sri Lanka.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Wesley Barresi (wk), Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Vikramjit Singh