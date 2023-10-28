Netherlands bat first against Bangladesh in fight for survival in World Cup 2023 clash

Underdog Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh as both sides are fighting for survival in World Cup 2023.
The action of the leading World Cup game moved to Kolkata’s Eden Gardens with both sides having the same records of four losses in the leading cricket tournament and another upset will end the journey.
Bangladesh’s CWC 23 campaign fell gloomily after they kickstarted with a clinical win over Afghanistan, but in their contest against England, New Zealand and India, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side failed to win any game.
Skipper Shakib himself has not performed as he scored 56 runs in four games. The overall performance of Bangla Tigers was not up to the mark while the stakes were high.
Netherlands on the other hand performed well above their weight in World Cup 2023 by outclassing South Africa, and giving tough time to Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Wesley Barresi (wk), Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Vikramjit Singh
Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.
In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.
On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Karachi
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Quetta
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Attock
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Multan
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
